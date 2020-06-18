Kerryman awarded prestigious higher education accolade

A Kerryman who’s a professor at University College Cork has been awarded a prestigious honour in higher education.

Professor Chris Lynch, who’s from Fenit, has been announced as one of five recipients of Ireland’s inaugural Teaching and Learning Research Fellowships.

These accolades have been introduced by the National Forum in partnership with the Irish Research Council.

Chris Lynch is a professor and consultant in Restorative Dentistry at UCC; he’s also Vice-Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, and is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Dentistry.

He received a Senior Doctorate from Cardiff University in 2019, and also achieved Principal Fellow recognition from the Higher Education Academy in 2019 – the fifth Irish-based individual to do so, and the first from UCC.