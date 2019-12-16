Kerryman arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Greece still facing prison sentence

A Kerryman who was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Greece where he was helping migrants is still facing a prison sentence.

Sean Binder, who grew up in Castlegregory, was arrested on the Greek island of Lesbos in August of last year.

The 25-year-old was a volunteer with an NGO which helps refugees and migrants.

He was released on bail this time last year, after spending three and half months in a Greek jail.

In an interview with France 24, he said no trial date has yet been fixed, he remains in legal limbo, and still faces a possible prison sentence of 25 years.