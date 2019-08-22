Kerryman among four people out of pocket following online concert ticket scam

Gardaí are investigating an online ticket scam, in which at least four people, including a Kerry man, have lost money.

A fake Facebook account was set up, offering to sell a pair of Electric Picnic tickets for 500 Euro.

The seller appeared genuine, and even sent on photos of the concert tickets, but then vanished once 250 Euro had been launched in her bank account.

It’s understood at least four people, at locations in Dublin, Wexford, Monaghan and Kerry, lodged cash to the account but never received the tickets.

Tralee Gardaí have traced the bank account to an address in Waterford, and are hoping to recover the money for those who were scammed.

Speaking on the TalkAbout programme today, Emmet from Kilmoyley said he discovered he’d been scammed when he logged on to Facebook at the weekend: