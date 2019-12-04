It’s been a year of challenges for Kerry, on the football pitch, weather wise, tragedies in our communities and the constant threat of Brexit to our economy. But through it all some individuals and groups have shown outstanding courage, vision and leadership. They made us proud to be from Kerry and as 2019 comes to a close Radio Kerry want to honour them. We are delighted to welcome on board Fexco as proud sponsors of the Kerry Heroes of 2019 Awards.

Over the coming weeks we will be inviting Radio Kerry listeners to let us know who they consider to be the Kerry Heroes of 2019. Once all the entries have been received a panel comprising of Radio Kerry and Fexco representatives will decide on the 2019 awards recipients. On Monday December 23rd Jerry O Sullivan will name and honour them on a special Kerry Today programme.

We welcome nominations for Kerry Heroes of all ages. Please let us know, in no more than 500 words, who you wish to nominate, along with a photograph if possible by completing the form below, or email [email protected] or by post to Kerry Heroes, Kerry Today, Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee, Co Kerry. Closing date for receipt of nominations is midday on Wednesday, December 18th 2019.

*Please note, that by submitting your details below, you allow Radio Kerry or Fexco to contact you. Your details will not be shared with another third party or used for marketing purposes.*