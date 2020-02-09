Change Of Venue As Kerry Take Unbeaten Start To League Season To Tyrone
Round 3 of the Allianz Football League has Kerry away to Tyrone this afternoon.The Kingdom are unbeaten to date, with one win and one...
KCC issues advice ahead of orange weather alert
Kerry County Council has issued advice ahead of tomorrow's orange wind warning.The alert begins at 5 o clock tomorrow morning and will remain in...
Kerry poet wins O’Shaughnessy Award
A Kerry poet has claimed a prestigious award.Ailbhe Ní Ghearbhuigh has won the O’Shaughnessy Award for her work entitled The Coast Road.The collection is...
Travel Tales – February 7th, 2020
This week is our final installment of our Travel Tales feature. Aine O’Donoghue from Torc Travel Killarney & John Curneen from Sol Travel answers...
Amber O’Connor Update – February 6th, 2020
We get a progress report on three year old Amber O’Connor from Cromane who was dignosed with Metastatic Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), which is a...
Nutritional Advice | February
Anne Darcy is back again for this month’s Nutritional Advice slot