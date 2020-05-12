Kerry youth questioned in relation to racist abuse of footballer Ian Wright

A Kerry teenager has been questioned in relation to racist abuse of retired footballer Ian Wright.

Mr Wright yesterday posted a series of racist slurs that had been sent to him by a Tralee teenager.

He was met by huge support online after he revealed the abuse and his own posts began trending in the UK with many calling for action to be taken against the youth.

Gardai have confirmed that a male teenager presented himself to a Garda station yesterday evening and has been interviewed in relation to the incident.

In a statement to Radio Kerry, Gardai say they are investigating an incident where abusive and racist comments have been reposted on social media platforms.

They say no formal complaint has been received by Gardai at this time, but in line with An Garda Siochana Diversity and Integration Strategy they have commenced an investigation into the comments.

Subsequently a male adult teenager presented voluntarily at a Garda station and has been interviewed in relation to the matter. A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The youth was not charged.

Gardai are appealing to the public not to engage in social media commentary in relation to the matter.