Kerry youth groups call for support in X-HALE Youth Awards

Kerry youth groups are calling for local support ahead in the X-HALE Youth Awards.

Castleisland Youth Service, Listowel Youth Group, and the Club Óg-Ógras in Ballyheigue, Listowel and Tralee are all hoping to win a national award.

X-HALE is a smoking prevention project of the Irish Cancer Society, aiming to de-normalise smoking and encourage young people to move towards a tobacco free generation.

The groups are calling on people in Kerry to view and support theirs film online at www.cancer.ie/xhale2019 up until July 2nd.