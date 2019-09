Youth clubs across Kerry are being urged to take part in a showcase of digital creativity.

This year’s ESB Creative Tech Fest takes place next month.

It promotes science, technology, engineering, arts and maths (STEAM) through filmmaking, animation, photography, graphic design or mobile journalism.

Last year, PobalScoil Chorca Dhuibhne and Don Bosco Rogers from NEWKD, Castleisland were winners.