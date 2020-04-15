Kerry worst affected Munster county in terms of coronavirus cases per population

Kerry is the worst affected Munster county in terms of coronavirus cases per population.

This is according to data released by the government on its COVID-19 Health Surveillance Monitor, coupled with counties’ populations from the latest census.

There are 219 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerry, as of midnight April 12th.

Using Census 2016 data, this means there is an average of one case of the coronavirus per 674 people – or a rate of 148 cases per 100,000.

For comparison, Dublin ranks first in terms of cases per 100,000 – with 404 – and Wexford is the least affected with 37 cases per the same population.

Kerry ranks 12th in the 26-county republic.

However, the county is the worst-affected in Munster in terms of cases per population, despite Cork having 780 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Waterford and Clare are the least affected per population in the province.