Kerry woman thanks her neurosurgeon

A Kerry woman who underwent major surgery due to a cluster of abnormal blood vessels in her brain has publicly thanked her neurosurgeon.

28-year-old Aisling O’Carroll from Tralee had her first epileptic seizure in 2015 and following further investigation at Beaumont Hospital she was diagnosed with cavernoma.

The classical soprano and pianist underwent surgery involving a full craniotomy.

Yesterday, Aisling, who is now two years seizure free, took part in the Honour Your Heroes Day organised by the Beaumont Hospital Foundation where she thanked her neurosurgeon, Stephen McNally.