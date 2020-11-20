Kerry woman supports NPHET subcommittee on funerals

A south Kerry woman whose father passed away during the first lockdown supports calls for a new subcommittee of NPHET to examine funeral restrictions.

Patrick O’Grady from Waterville passed away on April 14th; he had oesophageal cancer.

His daughter, Maria, says having a loved one pass away during the pandemic is more difficult, stressful and lonesome for families.

Maria says it was heart-breaking to walk into an empty church and not give her father a proper send-off as only ten people were allowed to attend funerals at the time.

Speaking to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today, Maria O’Grady says a NPHET subcommittee should be formed to consult with bereaved families and funeral directors: