Kerry woman says need for accountability when mistakes made in the health care system

A Kerry woman says there needs to be accountability when mistakes are made in the health care system.

Yvonne Dineen was commenting after the review into the delayed diagnosis at University Hospital Kerry, which was published this week.

Her mother was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in 2012.





She was initially scanned in 2009 but the tumour was not picked up and Yvonne Dineen claims it was missed on four separate occasions.

Her cancer only came to light during a national review of all hospitals.

Ms Dineen told Kerry Today’s Jerry O’Sullivan that mistakes will continue to be made until the HSE hold people accountable.