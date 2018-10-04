Kerry woman who founded granny flat pilot project believes model is win-win

A Kerry woman who is running a pilot project on the granny flat concept believes the model is a win-win as one solution to the housing crisis.

It follows a call by the Independent Alliance yesterday calling for elderly people to be given tax breaks for converting their home into smaller units.

The Abhaile Project is currently running a pilot project in Dublin where the owner lives on the ground floor of the house and the upper storey is rented out.





Founder of the project, Michelle Moore from Ballymacelligott, says care needs to be taken to safeguard older people’s needs and tax obligations for the project to work.

Ms Moore says a support network would also need to be put in place for the owner of the property: