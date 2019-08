A Kenmare woman has appealed to the Health Minister to intervene, after she was refused follow up tests by CervicalCheck because she paid privately for her results.

Claire Healy says she tested positive for pre-cancerous cells after paying to get her results in 3 weeks rather than waiting 6 to 8 months.

She now needs a colposcopy, however she told Eastcoast FM CervicalCheck is refusing to carry out the procedure: