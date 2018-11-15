Kerry woman living within metres of a windfarm calls for change to planning system

A Kerry woman, who lives within 400 metres of a windfarm, is calling for the planning system to be changed.

Caroline Cooke from Barna in Scartaglin says the noise and shadow flicker from wind turbines located right beside her home is “torture”.

She says the family can’t sleep because the turbines operate 24 hours a day and are constantly changing direction.





Ms Cooke can’t understand how this system could be built in the middle of a residential setting.

Scart Energy, the company operating the turbines, was contacted by Radio Kerry and replied with “no comment”.

Speaking to Jerry O’Sullivan on Kerry Today, Ms Cooke says in the future proper planning must take place to prevent turbines being located so close to homes.