A Kerry woman has been identified as a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide in the US.

On Wednesday morning 53-year-old Joan Huber was found dead along with her two teenage sons, Adam and Michael and her husband Adam in a house in Nevada.

Mrs Huber had been living in the City of Reno after moving there from Lissivegeen, Killarney.

Reno police believe the 53-year-old woman shot her husband and their two teenage sons, before taking her own life.