Kerry woman honoured by Image Magazine Women of the Year 2018

Kerry woman, Mary Heffernan, has been named one of Image magazine’s Women of the Year 2018.

Mrs Heffernan co-founded The Saoirse Foundation and BUMBLEance: The Children’s National Ambulance Service after both her children, Saoirse and Liam, died from Battens disease.

BUMBLEance offers help and assistance to hundreds of families around Ireland, offering vital medical care, specialist transportation and end-of-life care.





There is now a fleet of six dedicated ambulances and the Heffernans hope to add air ambulances to the service.