Kerry Woman At Head Of GAA In New York Not Surprised At Connacht Championship Opener Postponement

The Kerry woman at the head of the GAA in New York says she’s not surprised her club’s Connacht Championship first round fixture against Galway on May the 3rd has been postponed.

The GAA says the future of the match at Gaelic Park will be considered in an overall re-drawing of the 2020 fixtures calendar.

Joan Henchy says it’s a disappointing outcome for all involved in organising the game, but she says the primary focus is the health and safety of players, supporters and the community in New York.