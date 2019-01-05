Kerry woman collects €100,000 Christmas Millionaire Raffle prize

A Kerry woman has collected €100,000 she won on the National Lottery’s Christmas Millionaire Raffle.

She claimed the prize yesterday (Friday), after only finding out on Thursday she won on the ticket bought at Garvey’s Supervalu in Listowel.

The woman had completely forgotten about the raffle ticket until she saw her mother throw away one that she hadn’t won on.





The lucky winner said she checked her ticket straight away online, and couldn’t believe she won €100,000.

She says she’ll take time to process the win, before deciding what to do with it.