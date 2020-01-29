A Kerry woman claims carers are being neglected by politicians.

Sheila Nolan from Knocknagoshel, who is a carer, says politicians are ignoring the plight of carers in the lead up to the general election.

She says it’s time that politicians got to grips with the issues facing those looking after their loved ones.

Ms Nolan says more home help hours are needed, red tape needs to be gotten rid of and she wants carers to be recognised as workers.

Despite being a carer for over 60 years, Ms Nolan will only get a means-tested pension as she never worked outside the home.

Sheila Nolan says it’s time carers were properly looked after for the valuable work they do: