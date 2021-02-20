Kerry woman at centre of cervical smear test High Court case has died aged 73

A Kerry woman at the centre of a High Court case involving cervical smear tests has died.

Joan Lucey from Cooleen, Dingle has passed away at the age of 73.

Mrs Lucey had brought a case against the HSE, Clinical Pathology Laboratories Incorporated, and MedLab Pathology Ltd over alleged misreading or misinterpretation or misreporting of her cervical smears taken in February and August 2011.

It was revealed yesterday that mediation talks in Mrs Lucey’s case, involving the HSE and two labs, are due to begin on Tuesday.

Mrs Lucey’s legal team had pleaded in court twice for mediation to begin for their client whom they said was on her death bed.

Kerry County Councillor from Dingle, Breandán Fitzgerald, says Joan Lucey was a happy and jolly person, who is thought of very highly in West Kerry.