Kerry woman announced as member of anti-racism committee

A Kerry woman has been announced as a member of an anti-racism committee.

The Minister for Justice and Equality and the Minister of State with responsibility for Equality, Immigration and Integration have announced the membership of the new independent Anti-Racism Committee.

The committee is being established to draw up a new Action Plan Against Racism for Ireland.

Chaired by Caroline Fennell, Commissioner with the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, the new committee will consult broadly in developing new ideas for fighting racism in Ireland.

It will recommend an action plan to government at the end of its work, which is expected to take one year.

The committee comprises people from diverse backgrounds, including those with lived experience of racism.

Kerry’s Úna-Minh Kavanagh is a member of the committee.

She’s a journalist, author and multimedia content creator.

She published her first book, ‘Anseo’ on the Irish language, identity, racism and her childhood in Kerry in 2019.

Úna-Minh won an award as Social Activist of the Year with U Magazine in 2017 for her campaign, ‘We Are Irish’, and now runs the good news website WeAreIrish.ie.