Kerry winners in 2019 Tidy Towns awards

There were four gold Tidy Towns awards for Kerry; Listowel, Kenmare, Killarney, and Tralee.

There were no silver award winners in the county, but there were three bronze – Knightstown, Portmagee, and Sneem.

In the county awards, Listowel was named the Kerry winner; Killarney was highly commended; Kenmare was commended; and Causeway won the county endeavour award.

In the special awards section, Maharees Conservation Association was the South and Midwest winner in the Waters and Communities Award.

Sneem Tidy Towns won the South and Midwest small town category in the All Ireland Pollinator Plan – Local Authority Pollinator Award.

Castleisland, along with Corofin in Co Clare, were the joint winners of the national youth award in the Climate Action and Air Quality category.

All Kerry towns and villages previously in the Tidy Towns competition increased their marks; Causeway had the highest jump, they were up 14, while Currow, Ballylongford, Cloghane Brandon and Finuge were all up nine marks on last year.

Barraduff, Glenbeigh, Kilcummin, Killarney and Tralee all increased their marks by eight.

Individual area reports can be accessed here – https://www.tidytowns.ie/reports/?report_year=2019&report_county=kerry

Below is a full list of this year’s Kerry marks: