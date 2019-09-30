Kerry winners in 2019 Tidy Towns awards

By
radiokerrynews
-
Sneem Tidy Towns was announced as winners in the Regional Pollinator Award at the Helix in Dublin, as part of the 2019 Tidy Town’s Competition. Pictured are - Juanita Browne, All Ireland Pollinator Plan Project Officer, Sharon Evans and Jane O’Sullivan of Sneem Tidy Towns and Dr Úna FitzPatrick, Senior Ecologist, National Biodiversity Data Centre

There were four gold Tidy Towns awards for Kerry; Listowel, Kenmare, Killarney, and Tralee.

There were no silver award winners in the county, but there were three bronze – Knightstown, Portmagee, and Sneem.

In the county awards, Listowel was named the Kerry winner; Killarney was highly commended; Kenmare was commended; and Causeway won the county endeavour award.

In the special awards section, Maharees Conservation Association was the South and Midwest winner in the Waters and Communities Award.

Sneem Tidy Towns won the South and Midwest small town category in the All Ireland Pollinator Plan – Local Authority Pollinator Award.

Castleisland, along with Corofin in Co Clare, were the joint winners of the national youth award in the Climate Action and Air Quality category.

All Kerry towns and villages previously in the Tidy Towns competition increased their marks; Causeway had the highest jump, they were up 14, while Currow, Ballylongford, Cloghane Brandon and Finuge were all up nine marks on last year.

Barraduff, Glenbeigh, Kilcummin, Killarney and Tralee all increased their marks by eight.

Individual area reports can be accessed here – https://www.tidytowns.ie/reports/?report_year=2019&report_county=kerry

 

Below is a full list of this year’s Kerry marks:

Kerry's 2019 Tidy Towns marks
Kerry’s 2019 Tidy Towns marks
Kerry's 2019 Tidy Towns marks
Kerry’s 2019 Tidy Towns marks

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR