Race 11 at Limerick was won by the 6/4 priced Optimistic Jack, going for Trevor O’Conne ll of Abbeydorney, by 1 and a half lengths in 19-04.
Victory For Kissane
On the shortened Hill Climb course Killarney CC's Conor Kissane was once again the fastest.He clocked 4.05.07 to take his third win in the...
Kerry Winner At Limerick
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Killarney Credit Union Killarney Athletic 7 A SidePitch 1 6.45 Under 14...
Bird’s Eye View – July 4th, 2019
Frank King joins Jerry for Bird’s Eye View and answers your questions on birds and wildlife.
A Priest’s Life – July 4th, 2019
Fr Denis O’Mahony is the parish priest of Abbeydorney. He describes what it’s like being a priest these days.
The Taoiseach and his Sinning Priest Comment – July 4th, 2019
On this morning’s show, a lot of listeners got in touch about comments made by the Taoiseach to Micheál Martin in which he likened...