Kerry have won their opening game at the 2019 Kennedy Cup in Limerick.

Listowel Celtic’s Cormac Dillon scored twice in the 3rd and 28th minutes to give the Kingdom a 2-nil win over Limerick in Group 5.

In the other game in the Group Kildare came from behind to beat Clare 2-1.

Kerry play Clare at 12.30 today and Kildare at 6pm.