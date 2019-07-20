Kerry Win Junior All Ireland Final To Make It 5 In A Row.

Kerry are 5 in a row Junior Champions after a 3-14 to 0-13 point win over Galway.

Galway’s Garry Kelly opened the scoring from the very first attack after the throw-in to go ahead by 0-1 to no score but Kerry equalised immediately with a free from Daniel Daly.

Garry Kelly for Galway made second burst within two minutes with the goal at their mercy and scored another point which was cancelled out by Kerry captain Philip O’Connor.

Only 3 minutes gone and it was alread two-points apiece.

Brandon Barrett cleared some danger from Galway, however the Tribesmen returned to the attack and went back into the lead thanks to Garry Kelly again for a 0-03 to 0-02 scoreline.

It was tit-for-tat Kerry’s Eoghan O’Sullivan levelled from a free and Galway regained the lead without delay 0-04 to 0-3 after 7 minutes and another reply from Stephen O’Sullivan.

At 0-4 apiece, Galway were continuing to threaten the Kerry goal with Paul O’Brien missing a great chance to find the net after a great save, then Garry Kelly added to his tally to give Galway the lead again by 5 points to 4 after 12 minutes.

Kerry were struggling and being sucked into parts of the pitch that were leaving gaps for Galway to exploit and after some individual play, Jack Brosnan levelled it for Kerry.

Minutes later, Daniel Daly had the chance to give Kerry the lead for the first time but his free went to the right and wide. Kerry did manage to go ahead in the 22nd minute when Michael Foley scored a point only to be pegged back by Galway’s Garry Kelly.

A quick-thinking Daniel Daly, who was awarded a free close in to the Galway goal, went for the net and managed to hit a wall of defenders who saved his shot. Daniel Daly had another chance to give Kerry the lead from the resultant 45 and again, it went wide.

The next attempt did find the target and Kerry were in front again thanks to Stephen O’Sullivan. Brandon Barrett turned-over the ball and started to create chances by putting Galway under some pressure by leading 0-07 to 0-06 after 25 minutes.

Kerry began to gather some momentum towards the end of the first half with plenty of possession in Portlaoise. The Galway defence found it difficult to contain Daniel Daly who doubled Kerry’s lead with another point 0-08 to 0-06.

That’s how it stayed until half-time.

Garry Kelly, the man who opened the scoring in the first half did the same thing at the start of the second and it was followed up with an equaliser for Galway to make it 0-08 each.

There was some deliberation about the legitimacy of a goal after Kerry’s Barry O’Dwyer attempted to fist the ball over the bar. It was touched by a Galway player who deflected it into his own net. It was allowed and Kerry were back in the lead 1-08 to 0-08 after 33 minutes.

Stephen O’Sullivan tagged on another point for Kerry soon after 1-09 to 0-08.

Good Kerry possession and sharpness in attack was rewarded with another point, this time from Caolim Teahan after 37 minutes to 1-10 to 0-08 points ahead.

Galway tried to compose themselves and started to press up high, despite Sean Denvir pulling a point back, the high press led to Kerry exploiting the space behind and Stephen O’Sullivan hit the net to give the Kingdom a seven point lead – Kerry 2-10 Galway 0-09 after 41 minutes.

Galway pulled a point bac only for Michael Foley, who was playing a stormer for the Kerry Juniors, to find Caolim Teahan, then Stephen O’Sullivan. Stephen’s shot was deflected out for a 45.

Churchill’s Eoghan O’Brien came up from goal to pop the 45 over the bar and Kerry were now 7 points up again.

Galway weren’t out of it yet and they reduced the deficit to six points with another point from Garry Kelly. They started to rally and had a chance of a goal which was thwarted by the Kerry defence.

With a six point lead, Kerry needed to be mindful of the danger that Galway possessed knowing that a goal would change the shape of the game and on cue, the Kingdom opened up a 7 point lead again with a point from Stephen O’Sullivan.

Five-in-a-row was the reward for Kerry should they maintain their lead, which they increased further after a point from Mike Breen.

Kerry 2-13 Galway 0-12 after 21 minutes.

Kerry retained possession well, almost as though they were teasing Galway and then a burst of pace, the ball was sent into Annascaul’s James Crean and the substitute buried the ball to the net.

Kerry 3-13 Galway 0-12 with 3 minutes to go.

It’s key to remember that this was a completely Kerry team to the one that won the 4-in-a-row in 2018 because anyone who played last year is ineligible to play Junior this year.

As time ticked down to the final whistle with four minutes of additional time, the last Kerry score came from Thomas Lynch and while Galway completed the scoring with another point, it was Kerry who marched on to take the All-Ireland Junior title for 2019.

Final score – Kerry 3-14 Galway 0-13