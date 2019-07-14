Kerry Win Their First Super 8’s Game Of 2019

Kerry have beaten Mayo in their first Super 8’s game of 2019

The home advantage had clearly paid off for the Kingdom as they beat Mayo 1-22 to 0-15

Overall, conditions were perfect for a good game of football this afternoon in the sun drenched Fitzgerald Stadium.

Kerry defiantly held the upper-hand in the first half, which then continued into the 2nd. After 5 minutes Kerry were leading 0-04 to 0-01

Kerry were inches away from a Paul Geaney goal in the 20th minute, but this was deflected by Mayo to a point.

Kerry’s 12th point came from a fantastic free by David Clifford with a ‘Maurice Fitzgerald style free’ from the 35 yard line.

At this point Mayo seemed to be showing a few weaknesses, which Kerry started to play on.

For Paul Geaney it was another moment of ‘so close yet so far’ as he hit the crossbar on his 2nd goal chance in the 30th minute.

At half-time the score board read Kerry 0-15 Mayo 0-06

Mayo got the first point of the second half, and they clearly came out with more ambition. However this was no match to what Kerry was providing. At the 42 minute mark Kerry were still leading 0-17 to 0-07.

By the 51st minute, Kerry had made two more substitutions and it seemed Mayo had changed tactics by giving shorter kick outs. But it was starting to become clearer that Mayo wouldn’t be able to make a comeback.

Kerry really started to come alive and this was spurred on after Paul Geaney got the first goal of the game for the Kingdom. This increased their lead to 1-18 to 0-10.

Mayo had a chance of a goal at the 66th minute after they were awarded a penalty, which was taken by Cillian O’Connor. Unfortunately for Mayo Shane Ryan got a hand to it and denied them goal.

Following 4 minutes of injury time, the whistle blew and Kerry won their fist game of the Super 8’s.

The final score again was Kerry 1-22 Mayo 0-15

Kerry will now play Donegal next Sunday while Mayo will face Meath.