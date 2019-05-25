Kerry Win At Westmeath In Joe McDonagh Cup

Shane Conway scored 13 points as Kerry won at Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

A dramatic contest was only decided in added on time as the Kingdom prevailed by 1-21 to 2-16.

Shane Conway had the opening point of the game and proceeded to equalise 8 minutes in after Westmeath had put over back to back scores. The hosts led by 5 points to 2 after quarter of an hour, aided by a superb save from their keeper who denied Padraig Boyle. Kerry had the next two points to move within one. Shane Conway drew the Kingdom level on the 20 minute mark-the same player then put over and Patrick Kelly did likewise to put Kerry ahead by two at 7 points to 5. It was 8 points all with 31 minutes gone and the half ended with the same scoreline.


Westmeath started the second half with a goal before Kerry responded with points by Michael O’Leary and James O’Connor. With 39 minutes gone it was Westmeath 1-8 Kerry 0-10. Westmeath had 2 of the next 3 points to double their advantage to 1-10 to 0-11 after 44 minutes. That soon increased to a 3 point gap. The Conways, Shane and Jordan, both put over to narrow the gap to 1 with 20 minutes remaining. 4 minutes later Shane Conway pointed Kerry level. Jordan Conway then had the Kingdom in front at 15 points to 1-11 with quarter of an hour to go. Shane Conway had yet another score, this time a 65, as Kerry pulled two clear. It was 17 points to 1-11 inside the last 10 minutes. However, the sides were level inside a minute as Westmeath goaled, Killian Doyle the scorer. Westmeath were barely level for a minute as Colum Harty netted at the other end, a strike which meant Kerry led 1-17 to 2-11 with 7 minutes remaining Kerry lost Tomas O’Connor to a second yellow card 5 minutes from time. Two points in a minute brought Westmeath within a solitary point and the equaliser followed soon after. A Shane Conway 65 put Kerry back in front but Westmeath equalised. Jordan Conway then had the Kingdom in front but again Westmeath drew level. Once more a Shane Conway point nudged Kerry in front at 1-20 to 2-16 and the same player doubled the advantage as Kerry bounced back from their loss to Antrim.

Mike O’Halloran describes the closing minutes

Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor

