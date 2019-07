Kerry have beaten Waterford in the Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Camogie Championship.

The Kingdom won by 1-16 to 0-1 in the Group 2 match in Walsh Park.

Kerry went into a 4 points to no score lead after 13 minutes. They were ahead by 6 points to 1 at half-time.

10 minutes into the second period the advantage stood at 11 points to 1.

The Kingdom went on to win by 18.