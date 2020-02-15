Kerry Win Again In Allianz Hurling League

It’s 3 out of 3 for Kerry this season in the Allianz Hurling League.

They’ve maintained their 100% record in Div 2A with a 13 points to 8 victory in Trim.

Kerry raced into a 3 points to no score lead inside 8 minutes with Shane Conway, Padraig Boyle and Jordan Conway all on target. Boyle’s second made it four to nil by 13 minutes. It took another 5 minutes before Meath registered their opening point. Meath, with the aid of a stiff breeze, did lead on the wides count; 5 to 4. Kerry were leading 0-5 to 0-3 at the half hour mark. A low scoring affair was level at the break at 5 points apiece.

A Shane Conway free had the Kingdom back in front 2 minutes into the second period. Meath leveled but Kerry went ahead thanks to scores from Michael Leane and Shane Conway; Kerry 0-8 Meath 0-6. By the 50 minute mark Kerry had increased their advantage to 4 thanks to further points from Brandon Barrett and Shane Conway. Jordan Conway then extended the Kingdom lead to 11 points to 6, with 15 minutes left in the contest. It was double scores thanks to Padraig Boyle but two quick fire points brought Meath within 4. The Kingdom were never in danger though, A Shane Conway point in added on time put the seal on the win.