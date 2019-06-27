Kerry Win 6th Munster Junior Football Title In A Row

Kerry have retained their Munster Junior Football title.

The Kingdom trailed Cork by nine points to 1-05 at half time, with the Kerry goal coming from Templenoe’s Stephen O’Sullivan after 27 minutes.

Cork failed to score for 23 minutes in the second half during which time Kerry took control to win on a scoreline of 1-14 to 0-13 points at Pairc Ui Rinn.

There were outstanding performances from Padraig O’Connor, Jack Brosnan, Chris Farley and Stephen O’Sullivan

The Kerry Manager, Jimmy Keane, says the goal before half-time made a huge difference.

It was Kerry’s sixth Munster Junior title in-a-row and the cup was lifted by captain Philip O’Connor from Cordal.