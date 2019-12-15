Kerry Wild Atlantic Way locations to undergo major improvement works

A number of locations in Kerry along the Wild Atlantic Way are to undergo major improvement works.

Fáilte Ireland will carry out the works under its Wild Atlantic Way Congestion and Visitor Management Project.

Six locations in Kerry will see infrastructural improvements from Milltown Bridge to Clogher Head, taking in the Slea Head Drive, Fahan Group Beehive Huts, Coumeenoole Beach and Ceann Sleibhe.

The works aim to improve public safety and alleviate traffic congestion and will include upgraded car parking and additional signage.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says this section of the Wild Atlantic Way has enormous potential and he welcomed the funding.