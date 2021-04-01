Kerry wet pubs cannot avail of multi-million euro outdoor dining fund

Fáilte Ireland says pubs which don’t serve food cannot avail of a multi-million euro fund designed to develop outdoor dining facilities.

Under the €17 million the Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme, hospitality businesses can apply for grants of up to €4,000 to develop outdoor dining facilities.

Orla Carroll, Director of Product Development at Fáilte Ireland, says only premises which serve food consumed on the property can avail of the funding.

She says even though so-called wet pubs and nightclubs cannot currently apply for funding, there are plans to include them in the future.

Each local authority can apply for up to €200,000 under the Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme, which will open for applications on April 12th.

Fáilte Ireland’s Orla Carroll is urging businesses to contact Kerry County Council about the scheme’s criteria.