Kerry welcomes home National Ploughing Championship heroes

Kerry officially welcomed home two All-Ireland winners from this year’s National Ploughing Championships last night.

Daniel Burke from Causeway and Derek O’Driscoll from Ballyheigue paraded through Causeway village on their tractors behind a guard of honour from the Kerry Ploughing Association.

Eighteen Kerry competitors took part in this year’s championships in Fenagh, Co Carlow, with many securing placings.

Although not having much opportunity to practice in advance, Derek O’Driscoll drew on his 18 years of ploughing experience to claim a third All-Ireland title for himself:

Meanwhile, the youngest member of the Kerry ploughing team, 16-year-old Daniel Burke told Aisling O’Brien he only began ploughing this year:

And you can hear a full report from the homecoming on Agritime next Thursday night from 7.