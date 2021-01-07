The Virtual Kerry Wedding Show 2021

Radio Kerry & The Wedding Wizard will host the first Virtual Kerry Wedding Show online on Sunday January 24th 2021.

We may be restricted in our movements but we want to make sure that this does not take away from the excitement of wedding planning for all the newly engaged couples and those who are looking to put the final touches to their plans!

Stay up to date Facebook Kerry Wedding Show and Instagram Kerry Wedding Show

The ONLINE show on Sunday January 24th will feature over 40 Wedding Supplier exhibitors

Bridal wear

Photography

Videography

Cakes

Cars

Music – church, ceremony, bands & DJs

Venues

Decor

Accessories

Flowers

Hair & Make Up

Honeymoon

PLUS MORE

Bridal Fashion, Mother of the Bride & Groom & Guestwear will also be showcased on the “main stage” on the day coordinated to comply with Covid19 government restrictions by The Norma O Donoghue Model Agency

For details on exhibiting at the show please complete this form Expression of Interest Form

contact Melanie O Sullivan [email protected]