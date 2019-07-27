Kerry At Waterford Today In Premier Junior Camogie Championship

Kerry go to Waterford today in the Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Camogie Championship.
The Group 2 match takes place in Walsh Park from 4.
Kerry:
1
Aoife Fitzgerald
2
Liz Houlihan
3
Niamh Leen
4
Michelle Costello
5
Patrice Diggin
6
Sara Murphy
7
Aine O’Connor
8
Elaine Ryall
9
Rachel McCarthy
10
Jessica Fitzell
11
Laura Collins
12
Norette Casey
13
Julianne O’Keeffe
14
Jackie Horgan
15
Brid Horan
16
Alanna Maunsell
17
Alannah Whelan
18
Clodagh Walsh
19
Eilish Harrington
20
Olivia Dineen
21
Emma Lawlor
22
Megan Weir
23
AnnMarie Leen