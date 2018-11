A water supply project in Kerry has been announced as the National Engineering Project of the Year.

The 30 million euro ‘Kerry Central Regional Water Supply Scheme’ provides water for over 60 thousand residents across Tralee, Killarney, Castleisland and Castlemaine.

The new Water Treatment Plant is among the largest in the country and will provide more than 50 million litres of drinking water every day.





The project claimed the title at the ninth annual Engineers Ireland Excellence Awards.