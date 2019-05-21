Kerry voters with visual impairment can avail of new voting system for elections

For the first time voters who are visually impaired will have the option to use a new voting service in the upcoming elections.

Voters who require assistance are being encouraged to allow extra time when going to polling stations in Kerry this Friday.

Kerry voters with a visual impairment will be able to hear a list of candidates and a corresponding number by calling 1800 805818 for the Local Elections and 1800 300103 for the European elections.





These numbers are available now.

This will allow such voters to use a special device on the ballot paper to cast their vote.

Assistance can also be sought from the presiding officer at polling stations but County Registrar Padraig Burke is advising people to allow extra time for this.

Separately, eligible voters will be presented with up to three ballot papers this Friday.

There is a white ballot paper in the European Elections and a green ballot paper in the Divorce Referendum.

Each of the local electoral areas will have a separate ballot paper colour; Corca Dhuibhne will be blue, Kenmare will be peach/salmon, Killarney will be purple, Tralee is yellow, Listowel is cream and Castleisland is light blue.