Kerry voters reminded to bring identification to polling stations

The County Registrar is reminding voters in Kerry to ensure they bring identification to their polling station tomorrow (Friday).

You will be able to cast your vote in the local and European elections and the divorce referendum between 7am and 10pm.

People who need assistance when voting are being encouraged to come early in the day as polling stations will be busier in the evening.





All voters are being urged to take their time when voting, especially with the larger ballot papers in the European Elections and in the Tralee Local Electoral Area.

Kerry County Registrar and local Returning Officer, Pádraig Burke, outlines some of the types of identification that will be accepted in polling stations: