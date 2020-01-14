Kerry Villages Being Used as Locations for Feud Call Out Videos – January 14th, 2020

Sonny Foran of the Aontú party says over the past two years there’ve been a number of call outs filmed in the county, including in Ballyduff and Causeway. Call out videos are posted online and involve people threatening others and challenging them to a fight
Thefts and burglaries in Kerry continue to rise
The number of thefts and burglaries in Kerry continues to rise.That's according to figures released at the Joint Policing Committee meeting, which detailed the...
Calls for plastic bottle vending machine in Tralee
A councillor wants vending machines to be piloted in Tralee in a bid to reduce plastic bottle waste.Sinn Féin's Pa Daly said it can't...
Attempts by pedestrians to cross busy Killarney road likened to old-time waltz
Attempts to cross a busy Killarney road by pedestrians have been compared to doing an old-time waltz.That's according to the Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal...
Kerry Villages Being Used as Locations for Feud Call Out Videos – January 14th,...
Sonny Foran of the Aontú party says over the past two years there’ve been a number of call outs filmed in the county, including...
Killarney Economic Conference – January 13th, 2020
Organiser Dr William Sheehan outlined to Jerry the main speakers at this year’s event which will take place in The Brehon Hotel on January...
Garda Commissioner Addresses Kerry Joint Policing Committee Meeting – January 13th, 2020
On Friday, Drew Harris addressed the Kerry JPC. The main subject was the allegations contained in a blog which alleged misconduct by gardaí stationed...