Kerry Villages Being Used as Locations for Feud Call Out Videos – January 14th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Sonny Foran of the Aontú party says over the past two years there’ve been a number of call outs filmed in the county, including in Ballyduff and Causeway. Call out videos are posted online and involve people threatening others and challenging them to a fight

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR