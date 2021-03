Kerry’s Jack Kennedy has ridden Minella Indo to victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The 9-to-1 chance has crowned a magnificent week for Henry de Bromhead, who trained the first two home.

Mike Vince describes the closing stages https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2021-Gold-Cup.mp3

Jack Kennedy spoke to Racing TV https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JackKennedy-2.mp3

Winning trainer Henry De Bromhead says it’s the stuff of dreams https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bromhead.mp3