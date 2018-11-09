Kerry Victory At 4 Star Royal International Show

Kerry’s Capt Brian Cournane and The Irish Sport Horse Penelope Cruz scored an impressive win in the $36,000 Brickenden Trophy at the four-star Royal International Show in Toronto, Canada.

Ireland’s Captain Brian Cournane rode Penelope Cruz to victory in the $36,000 Brickenden Trophy on Thursday afternoon, November 8. Photo by Ben Radvanyi Photography

A clear jump-off round in 28.69 seconds saw Glenbeigh-born Cournane finish almost half a second ahead of Canadian runner-up Keean White with Tahiorn, while Daniel Bluman (ISR) finished third with Colestina H.





“She’s naturally a very quick horse, so I knew that if I could do the distances and be tight, she covers the ground very quickly,” said Cournane, who acquired the mare from fellow Irishman Darragh Kerins a year ago. “I had to have a lot of confidence in her to do the tight turns and trust that those jumps would stay up and that we’d be fast.