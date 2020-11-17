Kerry VFI says existing laws can deter on-street drinking

The chair of the Kerry Branch of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland says there are existing laws which can lessen on-street drinking.

Speaking prior to the proposal being withdrawn, Christy Walsh said the proposal to ban the outdoor consumption of alcohol was a knee-jerk reaction to videos on social media.

He said it’s already an offence to consume alcohol bought in a closed container within 100 metres of the off-licence or pub where it was sold.

Mr Walsh added there’s a better approach than banning on-street drinking.