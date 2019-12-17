Kerry vet says buy-in from greyhound industry paramount if welfare issues are to be tackled

A Kerry vet says there must be buy-in from the greyhound industry if welfare issues are to be tackled.

The Irish Greyhound Board has launched an investigation, after twelve dogs were found in cramped conditions in Dublin Port at the weekend.

The animals, which are now in the care of the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, were discovered in cages on top of each other with no food or water prior to being shipped to Spain.

The DSPCA says all dogs originated from trainers in four counties, including Kerry.

It’s now calling on the government to withdraw all funding to the greyhound industry.

Tralee vet Danny Holmes says there are Department of Agriculture regulations governing the international transport of animals; however, the current system is open to abuse due to exceptions to the rules and a lack of information being internationally transferrable in a timely manner.

He adds that the IGB must convince members to adhere to proper dog welfare practices.