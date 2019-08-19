Kerry vessel owners reminded of illegality of catching Bluefin tuna

Kerry fishing vessel owners and operators are being reminded it’s illegal to target, catch, land or sell Bluefin tuna.

They’re the largest tuna and can grow to over three metres, weigh over 600 kilograms, and can live for more than 30 years.

A controlled Bluefin tuna catch and release fishery is operating this year for 15 authorised skippers; it’s aimed at increasing the understanding of the species in waters around Ireland.

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority and Inland Fisheries Ireland says aside from those in the pilot programme, it’s illegal for all recreational vessel owners and operators to target Bluefin tuna.

Further information is available at fisheriesireland.ie/bluefin