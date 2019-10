A Kerry venue has been shortlisted for a national competition.

Kirby’s Brogue Inn, Tralee has been shortlisted in the Munster Pubs category for the Ireland’s Great Roast 2019 competition.

The Tralee-venue is one of four in Munster competing for the title.

Kirby’s Brogue Inn will receive a visit from the team of mystery diners to determine who serves the best roast dinners around the island.

The provincial winners will be announced next week and the overall winners announced later in the month.