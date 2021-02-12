Kerry vaccination hub for healthcare workers expected to be in place next week

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says it understands there will be a vaccination hub for healthcare workers in place in Kerry next week.

There are currently four vaccination centres nationwide, in Galway, Portlaoise, Sligo and Dublin.

Radio Kerry News contacted Cork Kerry Community Healthcare about staff at a GP practice in the county who said the HSE told them they would have to travel to Galway to be vaccinated.

In response, the organisation, which is part of the HSE, stated it understood a vaccination centre would be open in Kerry next week.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says healthcare staff in Kerry travelling to Galway is mind-boggling.

He says this is one of the most important events happening in the country and feels having these hubs in all areas will save more lives: