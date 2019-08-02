Swimming prohibited on Cromane beach after bacteria found in water samples
Swimming has been prohibited on Cromane beach after bacteria was found in water samples.Kerry County Council says Cromane is not a designated bathing area,...
INTO calls for action to reduce class sizes in Kerry
More needs to be done to reduce class sizes in Kerry.The Irish National Teachers' Organisation says not enough has been done to tackle overcrowding...
New Killorglin hub to be fully operational from January
It's hoped a new research, development and innovation hub in Killorglin will be fully operational from January.The RDI Hub will be based in the...
In Business – August 1st, 2019
This week Mary Mullins spoke to the new Chief Executive of the RDI Hub in Killorglin, Liam Cronin; the KerrySciTech Showcase featured Dr Susie...
Dezy Walls – July 31st, 2019
On In Conversation this week Joe McGill's guest is Dezy Walls who is foremost an entertainer. He was born in Dublin, and reared in...