25% drop in public order offences in Tralee due to text reporting system
There's been a 25% drop in the number of public order offences in Tralee this year due to a text reporting system.The See Something...
Gardaí investigate alleged assault in Kenmare
Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that took place in Kenmare.It's alleged the incident took place in the early hours of yesterday morning.The statement...
Kerry woman refused follow up tests by CervicalCheck calls on Health Minister to intervene
A Kenmare woman has appealed to the Health Minister to intervene, after she was refused follow up tests by CervicalCheck because she paid privately...
Support for Victims of Crime – August 12th, 2019
Michele Puckhaber is executive director of the Crime Victims’ Helpline. She spoke to Jerry about the findings in their recent annual report.
The Billionaire Beef Man – August 12th, 2019
Mark Paul, business affairs correspondent with The Irish Times, has profiled Larry Goodman, the low-key but controversial businessman, who’s back in the headlines because...
In Memory of John and the Forgotten Irish – August 12th, 2019
Yesterday, a memorial mass was held in Ballylongford for John Lynch who died in London last month alone. John left Ballylongford as a toddler...