Kerry v Mayo Score by Score

Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThere's two big Super 8 clashes down for decision today as the first phase of the All-Ireland quarter finals continue.At 2-o'clock Donegal welcome...
Irish Rowing Championships Day 2 Update
The Irish Rowing Championships are taking place this weekend in the National Rowing Center in Cork.Killorglin Rowing Club’s Anna Tyther & Zoe Hyde are...
Parking Arrangements for Kerry-Mayo Game – July 12th, 2019
Sgt Dermot O’Connell from Killarney Garda Station outlined the parking arrangements in place for the match in Fitzgerald Stadium this Sunday.
Are Some Speedsters Evading Penalty Points? – July 12th, 2019
Figures released to Dublin TD Tommy Broughan revealed that only 13% of drivers in this county who were caught speeding presented their licences in...
Call from the Dáil – July 12th, 2019
It’s the last Call from the Dáil until September as TDs and senators break for the summer recess. Political correspondent with the Irish Independent,...